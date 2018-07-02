2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,995
  • Invoice
    $41,895

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    32 MPG
  • MPGe
    84
  • Battery Range (mi)
    33

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    1-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    121.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    203.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4987 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.5
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans