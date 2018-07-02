2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Pricing
-
MSRP
$41,995
-
Invoice
$41,895
Fuel
-
Fuel
Plug-In Electric/Gas
-
MPG
32 MPG
-
MPGe
84
-
Battery Range (mi)
33
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
1-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Remote Engine Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Remote Trunk Release,
Power Liftgate,
Luggage Rack,
Fog Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Rear A/C,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bucket Seats,
3rd Row Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
121.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
203.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
69.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4987 lbs
Other Details