Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$35,000
-
Invoice$28,621
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)120.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)198.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in, 58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4013 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars