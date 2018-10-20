Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,995
Invoice$28,621
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.2 in
Length,Overall (in)198.6 in
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in, 58.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4013 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars