Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,095
Invoice$36,068
Fuel
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
MPG42 MPG
MPGe106 (2017)
Battery Range (mi)53
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission1-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Doors4
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cargo Shade, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Navigation System, Automatic Parking, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.10 in
Length,Overall (in)180.40 in
Height,Overall (in)56.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3543 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)8.9
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars