2018 Chevrolet Volt

2018 Chevrolet Volt 5dr HB Premier
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,095
  • Invoice
    $36,068

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    42 MPG
  • MPGe
    106 (2017)
  • Battery Range (mi)
    53

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    1-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cargo Shade, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Navigation System, Automatic Parking, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.10 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.40 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3543 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    8.9
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars