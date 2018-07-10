Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,000
-
Invoice$27,648
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechRear Parking Aid, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesCross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)100.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)167.20 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.2 in, 66.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3208 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSpecial Purpose