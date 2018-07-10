2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr Premier
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,000
  • Invoice
    $27,648

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    100.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    167.20 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.2 in, 66.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3208 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Special Purpose