Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$41,200
Invoice$39,346
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechHID headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Hooks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)153.0 in
Height,Overall (in)73.80 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17, LT265/70R17, LT265/70R17E, P255/70R17