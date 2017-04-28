2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 153.0" LS
  • MSRP
    $41,200
  • Invoice
    $39,346

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    153.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.80 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17, LT265/70R17, LT265/70R17E, P255/70R17