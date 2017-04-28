Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,900
-
Invoice$38,104
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechHID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)143.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.97 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17