Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,800
Invoice$29,260
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
TechRear Parking Aid, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Telematics, Security System, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Liftgate, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.30 in
Length,Overall (in)183.10 in
Height,Overall (in)65.40 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3350 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.9
Spare Tire SizeT135/70R16
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle