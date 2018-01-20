2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr Premier
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,800
  • Invoice
    $29,260

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Telematics, Security System, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Liftgate, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.30 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.10 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.40 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3350 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle