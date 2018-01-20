2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LS
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,600
  • Invoice
    $24,320

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Security System, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.30 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.10 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.40 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3274 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle