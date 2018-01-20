Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,600
Invoice$24,320
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSecurity System, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.30 in
Length,Overall (in)183.10 in
Height,Overall (in)65.40 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3274 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.9
Spare Tire SizeT135/70R16
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle