2018 Chevrolet Corvette

2018 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Z06 Cpe
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $80,000
  • Invoice
    $73,930

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 7-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads-Up Display, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Security System, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3524 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater