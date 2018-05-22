Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$80,000
Invoice$73,930
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 7-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads-Up Display, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Security System, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.7 in
Length,Overall (in)177.9 in
Height,Overall (in)48.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3524 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationTwo Seater