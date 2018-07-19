2018 Chevrolet City Express Cargo Van

2018 Chevrolet City Express Cargo Van FWD 115" LS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $45,000
  • Invoice
    $21,712

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Security System, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.20 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.70 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size