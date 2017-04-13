2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Specs

2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe ZL1

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $63,000
  • Invoice
    $59,040
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.70 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.20 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.90 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3944 lbs, 3883 lbs

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Compact