2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$63,000
-
Invoice
$59,040
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
15 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Premium Sound System,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
WiFi Hotspot,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Mirror Memory,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Remote Trunk Release,
Security System,
Front Reading Lamps,
Navigation from Telematics,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
HID headlights,
Automatic Headlights,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Telematics,
Bluetooth Connection,
Heated Steering Wheel,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Heads-Up Display,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air Bags
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Seat Memory,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Power Driver Seat,
Cooled Front Seat(s),
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
110.70 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
190.20 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
52.90 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3944 lbs,
3883 lbs
Other Details
-
EPA Classification
Compact