2018 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
Pricing
-
MSRP
$62,000
-
Invoice
$60,605
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Coupes
-
Doors
2
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Premium Sound System,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Remote Trunk Release,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Navigation from Telematics,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air Bags
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Seat Memory,
Power Passenger Seat,
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3803 lbs
Other Details