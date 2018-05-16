2018 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $62,000
  • Invoice
    $60,605

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3803 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • EPA Classification
    Compact