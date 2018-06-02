2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Cpe 2.0L RWD
  • MSRP
    $40,000
  • Invoice
    $36,570

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.30 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.60 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.80 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3418 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • EPA Classification
    Compact