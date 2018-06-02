Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,000
Invoice$36,570
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Doors2
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.30 in
Length,Overall (in)183.60 in
Height,Overall (in)54.80 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3418 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.0
-
EPA ClassificationCompact