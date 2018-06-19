Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,000
Invoice$25,824
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTelematics, Navigation from Telematics, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)100.60 in
Length,Overall (in)168.41 in
Height,Overall (in)65.26 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3237 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle