2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore FWD 4dr Preferred II
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,000
  • Invoice
    $25,824

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    100.60 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.41 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.26 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3237 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle