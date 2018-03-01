Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$98,300
-
Invoice$91,920
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s)
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4520 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars