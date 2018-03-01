2018 BMW 6 Series Specs

2018 BMW 6 Series 650i Convertible

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $98,300
  • Invoice
    $91,920
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4520 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars