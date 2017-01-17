Now that BMW's split the 3 Series sedan and 4 Series coupe into separate models, they're receiving updates at different times. So keep an eye out, because what you see on the new 2018 4 Series is likely to make its way to the 3 Series soon.

But for now let's focus on the 4 Series and its variants, including the 4 Series convertible, 4 Series Gran Coupe five-door hatchback and hopped-up M4 coupe. BMW made some light adjustments to the exterior, but you're unlikely to spot any big differences. LED headlights, fog lamps and taillights are standard across the lineup, and the lower air dam features some tweaks for Sport and Luxury trim cars. There are new wheels available for various trims, as well.

The interior tweaks are just as difficult to notice. There's a new sport steering wheel, a gloss black center console and double stitching on the instrument panel, alongside three new upholstery colors.

Tech updates are a bit more obvious. The 4 Series picks up the latest iteration of the iDrive infotainment system, which is still manipulated using the physical controller knob on the center console. There's an optional instrument display that uses a screen to provide different gauge appearances based on the car's current mode.

Underneath the skin, the regular 4 Series coupe and the it's-not-technically-a-sedan 4 Series Gran Coupe sport a new suspension setup. BMW claims the stiffer suspension makes for better handling without compromising ride comfort.

BMW offers three different gas engines and three different diesel engines in non-US versions of the 4 Series. Here in the US, we're likely to retain the same model structure as before, with the 430i as the base model and the 440i as a more powerful variant. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional, as before.

The cherry atop the lineup remains the M4. BMW made a few tweaks to this specific variant, as well, including standard adaptive LED headlights and LED taillights. It receives the updated version of iDrive, as well as the aforementioned cabin tweaks.

Both pricing and release dates are still to be announced.