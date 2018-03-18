2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Gran Coupe
Pricing
-
MSRP
$51,700
-
Invoice
$48,580
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
8-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Power Folding Mirrors
-
Tech
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Remote Trunk Release,
Automatic Headlights,
Power Liftgate,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Rear A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Seat Memory,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
110.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
182.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3885 lbs
Other Details