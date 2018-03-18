2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Gran Coupe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $51,700
  • Invoice
    $48,580

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3885 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars