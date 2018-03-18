2018 BMW 4 Series Specs

2018 BMW 4 Series 440i Convertible

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $58,700
  • Invoice
    $55,090
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4110 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars