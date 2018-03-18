Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$58,700
Invoice$55,090
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTelematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.6 in
Length,Overall (in)182.6 in
Height,Overall (in)54.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4110 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars