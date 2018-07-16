Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,250
Invoice$37,935
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
TechFog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.6 in
Length,Overall (in)182.5 in
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3410 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars