2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series 330i Sedan South Africa
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,250
  • Invoice
    $37,935

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3410 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars