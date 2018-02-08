Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$54,600
Invoice$50,778
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, 6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat-Massage, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.8 in
Length,Overall (in)184.7 in
Height,Overall (in)53.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3836 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1, 15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars