2018 Audi S5 Coupe Specs

2018 Audi S5 Coupe 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $54,600
  • Invoice
    $50,778
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, 6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat-Massage, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3836 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.1, 15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars