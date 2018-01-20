2018 Audi S4 Specs

2018 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $51,400
  • Invoice
    $47,802
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Seat-Massage, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3858 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars