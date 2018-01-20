Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$51,400
-
Invoice$47,802
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, HD Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Seat-Massage, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3858 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars