Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$176,000
-
Invoice$164,703
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
Engine10 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechRear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)49 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3957 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters