2018 Audi R8 Spyder

2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 quattro AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $176,000
  • Invoice
    $164,703

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    10 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3957 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters