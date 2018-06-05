Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$160,000
-
Invoice$180,792
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
Engine10 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)48.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3627 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.3
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters