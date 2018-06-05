2018 Audi R8 Coupe

2018 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus quattro AWD

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $160,000
  • Invoice
    $180,792

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    10 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3627 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.3
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters