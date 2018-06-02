Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$54,000
-
Invoice$46,408
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofDual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)199.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4696 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD