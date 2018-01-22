2018 Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Sport Premium FWD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,900
-
Invoice
$31,528
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
HID headlights,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Passenger Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
102.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
172.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
62.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3483 lbs
Other Details