2018 Audi A6

2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $60,000
  • Invoice
    $53,940

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4023 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars