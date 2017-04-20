Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$60,000
Invoice$53,940
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechKeyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.6 in
Length,Overall (in)194.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4023 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars