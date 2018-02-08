Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$54,000
Invoice$39,804
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsSeat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.8 in
Length,Overall (in)184 in
Height,Overall (in)54 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3549 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1, 15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars