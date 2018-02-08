2018 Audi S5 Coupe Specs

2018 Audi A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Prestige S tronic

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $54,000
  • Invoice
    $39,804
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3549 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.1, 15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars