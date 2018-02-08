2018 Audi S5 Coupe Specs

2018 Audi A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Manual

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $54,000
  • Invoice
    $39,804
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3549 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.1, 15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars