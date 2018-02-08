Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$54,000
Invoice$39,804
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.8 in
Length,Overall (in)184 in
Height,Overall (in)54 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3549 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1, 15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars