Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,800
Invoice$39,804
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.8 in
Length,Overall (in)184 in
Height,Overall (in)54 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3549 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1, 15.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars