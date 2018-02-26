2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet 2.0 TFSI Prestige
Pricing
-
MSRP
$49,600
-
Invoice
$46,128
Fuel
-
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
7-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Navigation System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C,
Rear A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Seat Memory,
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
108.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3990 lbs
Other Details