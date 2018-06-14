2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Prestige S Tronic FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,000
  • Invoice
    $33,480

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.3 in, 56.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3450 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars