Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,000
-
Invoice$33,480
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechRemote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in, 56.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3450 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars