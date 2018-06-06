2018 Audi A3 Sedan

2018 Audi A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,200
  • Invoice
    $32,504

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3362 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars