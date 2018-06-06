Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,200
Invoice$32,504
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.8 in
Length,Overall (in)175.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3362 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars