2018 Aston Martin Vanquish
Pricing
Fuel
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Mirror Memory,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Navigation System,
Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Seat Memory
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
107.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
186.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
51 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3834 lbs
Other Details