2018 Aston Martin Vanquish

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Coupe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $294,950

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Navigation System, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3834 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars