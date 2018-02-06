2018 Acura TLX Specs

Much improved Acura TLX struggles in its younger sibling's shadow

2018 Acura TLX

  • MSRP
    $33,010

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Technology Features

  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera