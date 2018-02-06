2018 Acura TLX
Specs
Much improved Acura TLX struggles in its younger sibling's shadow
Pricing
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Body
Body style
Sedans
Doors
4
Technology Features
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera