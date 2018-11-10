Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,500
-
Invoice$35,606
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3902 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD