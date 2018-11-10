2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,500
  • Invoice
    $35,606

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3902 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD