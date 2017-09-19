Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$44,200
Invoice$41,493
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionActive Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)196.2 in
Height,Overall (in)67.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4001 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD