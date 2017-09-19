2018 Acura MDX Specs

2018 Acura MDX FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,200
  • Invoice
    $41,493
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4001 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD