Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,100
Invoice$26,701
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)181.9 in
Height,Overall (in)55.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3093 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars