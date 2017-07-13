Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,950
Invoice$38,493
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesLane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.2 in
Length,Overall (in)182.8 in
Height,Overall (in)67.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3959 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD