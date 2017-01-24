After decades of staid, respectable cars that looked fine and drove well, Volvo shocked the world with the reinvented XC90. That SUV, with its refined looks and polished character, nabbed our inaugural Shift Car of the Year award -- and plenty of other trophies, too.

Now, here's the follow-up. This is the Volvo S90, and you can think of it as a shorter XC90. But, with a starting price of $47,000, it's also a fair bit more attainable. It's also lovely, it's certainly comfortable and, overall, it's nothing short of superb.

A cover that suits the book

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

A cynic might call the S90 bland in appearance. They wouldn't be wrong, but the words "clean" and "sophisticated" feel far more apt to me. The S90 features the next evolution of the Scandinavian lines that debuted on the XC90. They flow from front to rear without raising much of a fuss along the way.

The most striking aspects of the car are, far and away, the lights at either end. Up front, the S90 has the same "Thor's Hammer" headlight design that shines on its bigger brother. The integrated turn signals also bear a passing resemblance to that divine tool -- at least, in its mythological, non-Hollywood execution.

It's the rear lights that will divide opinions: They're dramatically oversized and sculpted inward at the top, again not unlike the XC90, but weightier here. They may be the least aesthetically soothing aspect of the car's appearance, but they're quite large and difficult to miss -- important attributes in a safety-minded auto like this.

The interior is among the best of any car available for less than $50,000 -- and better than many cars costing quite a bit more.

The same understated style continues into the interior, which is among the best of any car available for less than $50,000 -- and it's better than many cars that cost quite a bit more. The interior materials are very good on the lower end cars and only get better when you step up to the T6 Inspiration that I tested here. The seats are wide and plush, definite reminders that this is not a sports sedan by any stretch of the definition.

Tech for convenience and for safety

Volvo

Impressively, Volvo has managed to continue that trend of simplicity right on through the Sensus infotainment system, which manages to offer all the functionality of the competition and do so in a clean, intuitive package. The dark, moody UI is perhaps not as visually engaging as the competition from Audi or BMW, but it's also far less distracting.

Here you have the usual bevy of audio sources, including SiriusXM plus support for Bluetooth audio, an easy-to-use navigation system with voice recognition that actually works and quick toggles for frequently used features, like viewing the display from the 360 camera or enabling the auto-park functionality.