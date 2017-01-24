Tim Stevens mugshot
Tim Stevens

Tim Stevens got his start writing professionally while still in school in the mid '90s, and since then has covered topics ranging from business process management to videogame development. Currently he pursues interesting stories and interesting conversations in the technology and automotive spaces. See full bio

Understated luxury

2017 Volvo S90 review:

Understated luxury

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
  • 1
View full gallery
Starting at $46,950
  • Engine 4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type Sedans
Get a Dealer Quote
Find One Nearby

Roadshow Editors' Rating

8.3 Overall
  • Performance 8
  • Features 8
  • Design 8.5
  • Media & Connectivity 9
Jan 2017

The Good Beautiful styling, ride quality and interior appointments make for an outstanding car.

The Bad Straight-line performance feels a bit tepid.

The Bottom Line A smart and refined driving experience.

After decades of staid, respectable cars that looked fine and drove well, Volvo shocked the world with the reinvented XC90. That SUV, with its refined looks and polished character, nabbed our inaugural Shift Car of the Year award -- and plenty of other trophies, too.

Now, here's the follow-up. This is the Volvo S90, and you can think of it as a shorter XC90. But, with a starting price of $47,000, it's also a fair bit more attainable. It's also lovely, it's certainly comfortable and, overall, it's nothing short of superb.

A cover that suits the book

2017 Volvo S90

Simple, clean lines are the story here.

 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

A cynic might call the S90 bland in appearance. They wouldn't be wrong, but the words "clean" and "sophisticated" feel far more apt to me. The S90 features the next evolution of the Scandinavian lines that debuted on the XC90. They flow from front to rear without raising much of a fuss along the way.

The most striking aspects of the car are, far and away, the lights at either end. Up front, the S90 has the same "Thor's Hammer" headlight design that shines on its bigger brother. The integrated turn signals also bear a passing resemblance to that divine tool -- at least, in its mythological, non-Hollywood execution.

It's the rear lights that will divide opinions: They're dramatically oversized and sculpted inward at the top, again not unlike the XC90, but weightier here. They may be the least aesthetically soothing aspect of the car's appearance, but they're quite large and difficult to miss -- important attributes in a safety-minded auto like this.

The same understated style continues into the interior, which is among the best of any car available for less than $50,000 -- and it's better than many cars that cost quite a bit more. The interior materials are very good on the lower end cars and only get better when you step up to the T6 Inspiration that I tested here. The seats are wide and plush, definite reminders that this is not a sports sedan by any stretch of the definition.

Tech for convenience and for safety

Volvo V90 + S90 R-Design

CarPlay is available in the generally excellent Sensus infotainment system.

 Volvo

Impressively, Volvo has managed to continue that trend of simplicity right on through the Sensus infotainment system, which manages to offer all the functionality of the competition and do so in a clean, intuitive package. The dark, moody UI is perhaps not as visually engaging as the competition from Audi or BMW, but it's also far less distracting.

Here you have the usual bevy of audio sources, including SiriusXM plus support for Bluetooth audio, an easy-to-use navigation system with voice recognition that actually works and quick toggles for frequently used features, like viewing the display from the 360 camera or enabling the auto-park functionality.

Volvo More News and Reviews See all

Volvo reintroduces super-reflective LifePaint for winter solstice
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country lounges by the lake
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country: Delightfully dog-friendly
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country is the perfect place for your pups
Watch Volvo pit a touring car against the world's fastest truck

This week on Roadshow

California DMV draws up some pretty harsh self-driving-car regulations
Hybrid pickups are on the way back, thanks to Ford
Ford GT will be the first production car with a Gorilla Glass windshield
 

Discuss: 2017 Volvo S90 T5 FWD Momentum