2017 Volvo S60

Roadshow Brief Though a bit long in tooth, Volvo's S60 remains a stylish and competent sport sedan option to cars likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4. Some revisions come for 2017 with a reshuffling of trim offers that see T5 Base and Premier models going away in favor of a Dynamic edition with R-Design bumpers, exhaust, 18-inch wheels, sport seats and active xenon headlights. The biggest news is the arrival of a new Polsestar S60 packing a 367-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and BorgWarner all-wheel-drive system, which help it hit 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. In addition, the Polestar weighs 44 pounds lighter than the previous model, rides on new 20-inch wheels and gets a recalibrated steering system.