Recently, Volkswagen debuted a new, larger Tiguan for the American market. The long-wheelbase model will boast an improved interior design, better legroom on the second row and more cargo space. It's a good looking ride and we're all very excited for its arrival.

Now, the 2017 Tiguan S that arrived at Roadshow HQ this week is not that car. It turns out Volkswagen will continue to sell the older, smaller current Tiguan model alongside the new hotness because... well because reasons.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

With that in mind, I hopped behind the wheel of the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 2.0T to see how to old Tiggy holds up against its much younger competition.

Why are you still here?

It's hard to believe that the Volkswagen Tiguan -- still, technically, in its first generation -- has persisted practically unchanged for nearly a decade, but that's the reality.

Still, the old girl feels pretty spacious on the inside. Its 119.2 cubic feet of interior volume won't win any capaciousness contests, but the Tiguan uses what space it has well. I had plenty of head and legroom when I tucked my 5-foot, 9-inch frame into the second row for bit and there's a decent amount (23.8 cubic feet) of cargo room. Filling both rows with 6-foot-plus passengers could begin to present a legroom issue, a problem that the upcoming larger model may solve with its longer wheelbase.

The exterior got a refresh back in 2011 that has aged well, but this 2017 model's interior is really starting to look dated, especially when compared what new model will be bringing to showrooms in a few months. Fortunately, VW's understated design is what I like to call "timelessly boring" so it may never actually cross the threshold into full-on outdated without a side-by-side comparison to the new hotness. As it, it toes the line between understated and economy.

Most likely, the reason that VW is keeping the smaller Tiguan around is to serve as a lower cost option for those who can't or won't swallow what will undoubtedly be a higher entry point for the larger, more fully featured 2018 long-wheelbase model. Today, the 2017 Tiguan S 2.0T starts at $24,995 before a $860 destination charge nudged our as-tested price just over the $25k mark.

VW App-Connect tech

The Tiguan's cabin is starting to show its age, but the tech in the dashboard still manages to feel update and push a lot of the right buttons.

Our base level, no options 2.0T S model rolled into our garage with a 6.3-inch color touch display in the dashboard. The display also features proximity tech that uses infrared sensors to detect when a hand is approaching the screen and enlarge the interface's virtual buttons, making the on-screen shortcuts easier to hit. The 800x480 resolution isn't bad for a screen of this size unless you're using the standard rearview camera while reversing. Then, the video starts to look pretty bad.

Like the rest of the cabin, the tech resists obsolescence with standard Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink technologies. If you've got a reasonably modern smartphone -- and I'd hazard that most of the Tiguan's young prospective buyers do -- then a simple USB cable can cover all of your navigation and digital media needs with Android and Apple's software without having to spend an extra dime on options. That's actually pretty neat.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Built-in, the standard receiver features USB connectivity for MP3 and iPod playback, Bluetooth for audio and hands-free calling, HD Radio, satellite radio and an SD card slot for the handful of you who carry your music around on a card.

One detail about this VW audio system that I like is that it pauses media playback when you lower the volume to zero. It's a small touch that almost certainly goes unnoticed by most, but is great for not missing a moment of my favorite podcast when I needed to quickly dip the audio at, say, a drive-through or toll booth.

At higher trim levels, Volkswagen does offer a navigation option with onboard maps stored in a second SD card slot and optional upgrades to a premium Fender audio system, but these options don't add a whole lot of functionality to the bottom line, especially for those who'd prefer to just use their phone.