Editor's note: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. For the 2017 model year, Volkswagen made minor updates to the Jetta. These include:

The base S trim now has 16-inch steel wheels as standard, along with a rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, and two-tone cloth seats. It offers optional 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and a cold weather package.

Midline SE adds Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect connectivity and connected services, a sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, keyless access, push-button start and leatherette seats with rear pass-through functionality.

SEL trim gains: a 1.8-liter, 170-hp TSI engine, power driver's seat, exterior chrome accents, automatic dual-zone climate control, a navigation system, rain-sensing wipers, front foglights, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

With its diesel emissions cheating, Volkswagen lost the trust of the American people, which is a shame because its gasoline-engine cars are still quite good.

Josh Miller/CNET

Take the 2016 Jetta SE. Powered by a peppy, gasoline-burning engine, it's one of the most affordable compact sedans available. It's a blast to drive, has more interior space than its competitors, and it's got a fair amount of tech in the cabin.

Small but mighty

A 1.4-liter turbocharged engine powers the Jetta SE, with available upgrades to a 1.8-liter turbo and a hybrid. The Jetta GLI, the most powerful in the model range, comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 210 horsepower.

Don't discount the base engine, however, as this zippy little four-cylinder puts out 150 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission gets the power to the front wheels, although our test vehicle arrived with the six-speed automatic, offered with no extra charge.

The turbocharger helps that tiny engine put out more power by forcing more air into the cylinders, but turbos notoriously take a little time to spool up, causing turbo lag, or a dead spot when you hit the gas.

Fortunately, the Jetta's turbo spools up quickly and there is not much noticeable lag.

The engine runs up to the redline with ease, making it a spry little four-cylinder indeed. The six-speed automatic can be shifted manually from the stick, but honestly the transmission does a fine job on its own. It's nice to have a manual mode at certain times, like powering up or down a mountain pass, but 95 percent of the time folks will find themselves ceding control to the computer.

The Jetta does a nice job of smoothing out the rough city streets, and the speed-sensitive electric power steering offers quick inputs and a nice weight at speed. The Jetta SE rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, which should do most buyers just fine.