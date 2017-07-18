2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Pricing
-
MSRP
$28,500
-
Invoice
$28,772
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
6-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
HD Radio,
Premium Sound System
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.6 in,
179.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3120 lbs
Other Details