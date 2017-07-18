2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T SEL Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,500
  • Invoice
    $28,772

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.6 in, 179.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3120 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon