Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,775
Invoice$25,051
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.6 in
Length,Overall (in)168 in
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3027 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars