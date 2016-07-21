2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$28,500
-
Invoice
$29,308
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Cargo Shade,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
180.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
59.7 in,
59.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3422 lbs,
3395 lbs
Other Details