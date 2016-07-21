2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Specs

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8T SE DSG

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,500
  • Invoice
    $29,308
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.7 in, 59.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3422 lbs, 3395 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2, 14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon