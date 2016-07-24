2017 Toyota Yaris iA Specs

2017 Toyota Yaris iA Manual

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,595
  • Invoice
    $15,313
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2385 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars