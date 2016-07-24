2017 Toyota Yaris iA
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$17,595
-
Invoice
$15,313
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
171.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2385 lbs
Other Details