Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,200
Invoice$16,510
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG33 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.8 in
Length,Overall (in)155.5 in
Height,Overall (in)59.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2315 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars