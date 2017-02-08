Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,200
Invoice$30,709
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Sliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)145.7 in
Height,Overall (in)76 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)38, 26.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size