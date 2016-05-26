2017 Toyota Tacoma Specs

2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Double Cab 5' Bed V6 4x2 AT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,195
  • Invoice
    $29,827
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    127.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size