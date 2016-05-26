Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,195
Invoice$29,827
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)127.4 in
Height,Overall (in)70.6 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size